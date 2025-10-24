Beijing Urban Construction Renews Key Agreements with BUCG

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:1599) ).

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd has renewed its Integrated Services Framework Agreement and Property and Land Leasing Framework Agreement with its controlling shareholder, BUCG, for three more years starting January 2026. These agreements, which are significant due to BUCG’s 42.34% stake in the company, are subject to Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting, announcement, and independent shareholder approval due to the high applicable percentage ratios of the transactions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1599) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily involved in urban construction design and development services. The company operates within the construction industry and focuses on integrated services and property and land leasing.

Average Trading Volume: 870,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.9B

