Beijing UBOX Completes Successful Placement of New H Shares

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has successfully completed the placing of 51,635,500 new H shares under a general mandate. The shares were placed to institutional professional investors at a price of HK$3.01 per share, representing approximately 6.85% of the enlarged number of H Shares. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position without any of the placees becoming substantial shareholders.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. The company is focused on providing online technology solutions, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

