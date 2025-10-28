Beijing Tong Ren Tang Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co ( (HK:3613) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its controlling shareholder, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd., for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure is part of regulatory requirements and reflects the company’s transparency in financial reporting. The announcement may impact investor decisions and market perception, given the company’s significant role in the traditional Chinese medicine sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3613) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target.

More about Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited operates in the traditional Chinese medicine industry, focusing on the production and distribution of Chinese medicinal products. The company is primarily involved in the development and sale of herbal medicines and health products, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,231,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.29B

