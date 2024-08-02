Beijing Sports Group Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group (HK:1803) has released an update.

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting for August 28, 2024, in Hong Kong to approve interim financial results for the first half of the year and to discuss a potential interim dividend. The announcement was made without assuming responsibility for its accuracy and explicitly disclaims any liability for losses related to the content.

