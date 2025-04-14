Beijing SinoHytec Approves Key Resolution at 2025 EGM

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2402) ) has issued an update.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. held its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, where a resolution concerning ordinary related party transactions was passed with a significant majority. The meeting saw active participation, with 11.69% of the total issued shares represented, and the resolution was approved with over 96% of votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

More about Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on hydrogen fuel cell systems. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy solutions, catering primarily to the automotive industry and contributing to sustainable energy initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 8.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,115,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.07B

Find detailed analytics on 2402 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue