Beijing Jingkelong Announces 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Beijing Jingkelong Co. Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Beijing. Key agenda items include the approval of the board’s report, audited financial statements, and the reappointment of auditors. Notably, the company reported a net loss for 2024 and proposed not to distribute dividends, emphasizing the need for stable operations and long-term shareholder interests. Additionally, the meeting will address the re-election and election of several directors for terms extending to 2027.

Beijing Jingkelong Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services.

YTD Price Performance: -15.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €14.56M

