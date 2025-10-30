Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Updates Governance Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:0187) ) is now available.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd has announced amendments to its corporate governance documents, including the Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure, while abolishing its supervisory committee. These changes are aimed at improving governance in line with updated laws and regulations, with the audit committee assuming the supervisory committee’s responsibilities, and adjustments made to the roles and obligations of shareholders and directors.

More about Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on machinery and electric products. It operates within the manufacturing industry, with a market focus on enhancing corporate governance and aligning with updated regulatory standards.

Average Trading Volume: 8,101,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.45B

