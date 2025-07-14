Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Projects Significant Loss for 2025 Interim

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:0187) ) is now available.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd has announced an expected net loss for the first half of 2025, estimated to be between RMB15.00 million and RMB18.00 million. This loss is attributed to international trade conflicts affecting exports, underperformance in new product markets, and increased R&D expenses aimed at enhancing core competitiveness.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily operating in the machinery and electric industry. The company focuses on gas storage and transportation products, and is also involved in the development of new energy products like hydrogen energy.

