Beijing Jingcheng Approves Rent Adjustment Amid Market Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:0187) ) has shared an announcement.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd held its twelfth extraordinary board meeting, where it approved a resolution to adjust the rent for properties leased by its subsidiary, Jingcheng Haitong, due to declining rental prices and slowing demand in the data center industry. Another resolution set the date for the company’s second extraordinary general meeting of 2025 on July 11. These decisions aim to safeguard the company’s interests and manage risks effectively.

More about Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the machinery and electric industry, focusing on the development and management of technology and culture-related properties.

Average Trading Volume: 17,047,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.17B

For an in-depth examination of 0187 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.