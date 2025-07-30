Beijing Jingcheng Announces Repurchase and Cancellation of Restricted A Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:0187) ) has provided an update.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited announced the repurchase and cancellation of 180,000 restricted A shares initially granted under its 2023 Restricted Share Incentive Scheme. This decision follows the ineligibility of five participants due to resignation, retirement, or job transfer. The repurchase price is set at RMB7.33 per share, with an additional interest for one participant. The move aims to reduce registered capital, and the company has completed necessary procedures without any creditor claims.

More about Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the machinery and electric industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and providing machinery and electric products, with a market focus on restricted A shares and incentive schemes.

Average Trading Volume: 14,006,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.51B

