Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. Faces Profit Decline Amid Market Challenges

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. has announced a significant decrease in profit for FY2024, primarily due to a one-off impairment loss on goodwill in its Hazardous Waste Treatment Business. This loss is attributed to intensified market competition and reduced demand from upstream industrial enterprises. Despite this, the company’s financial position remains healthy, and it has secured new urban services projects worth over RMB6.4 billion during FY2024, with further expansions in the Greater Bay Area.

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. operates in the urban services industry, focusing on hazardous waste treatment and urban services projects. The company is actively expanding its services in the Greater Bay Area.

