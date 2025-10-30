Beijing Chunlizhengda Proposes Governance Amendments Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and internal management policies to comply with recent changes in the Company Law of China and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. Key changes include the abolishment of the supervisory committee, with its functions transferred to the audit committee, and alignment with the expanded paperless listing regime. These amendments, aimed at enhancing corporate governance and operational efficiency, are subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in China, operating within the medical instruments industry. The company focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices, with a market presence in the People’s Republic of China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

