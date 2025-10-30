Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ) has issued an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, prepared according to Chinese Accounting Standards. The report highlights the company’s financial performance over the nine months ending September 30, 2025, and advises investors to be aware of potential investment risks. The report is available in both Chinese and English, with the Chinese version taking precedence in case of discrepancies.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating in the medical instruments industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of medical devices, with a market presence in Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 2,061,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.81B

