Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Discloses Executive Remuneration Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ).

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has released supplemental information regarding the remuneration of its chief executive, who is not a director, for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. The announcement clarifies the emoluments paid, highlighting that no inducement or compensation for loss of office was provided, nor were any emoluments waived by the chief executive in these years. This disclosure provides transparency in the company’s financial reporting and may impact stakeholder perceptions regarding executive compensation practices.

More about Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the medical instruments industry. The company focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices, with a particular emphasis on orthopedic products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,765,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.71B

Learn more about 1858 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue