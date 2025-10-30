Beijing Chunlizhengda Announces Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ).

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025, declaring RMB 2.1 per 10 shares. The dividend, subject to shareholder approval on November 19, 2025, will be paid on January 19, 2026, with specific withholding tax rates applied to different categories of shareholders. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its investors and may influence its market positioning by attracting more stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1858) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.00 price target.

More about Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. operates in the medical instruments industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medical devices. The company is known for its innovative medical products and services, catering to a diverse market with a focus on quality and technological advancement.

Average Trading Volume: 2,061,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.81B

