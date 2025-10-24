Beijing Capital International Airport Co Enters New O&M Agreement with Beijing Bowei

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co has entered into a new O&M Services Framework Agreement with Beijing Bowei, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. This agreement, which follows the expiration of a previous agreement, involves Beijing Bowei providing operational and maintenance services at Beijing Capital Airport. The agreement is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring independent shareholder approval due to its significant percentage ratio. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held to discuss the agreement, and a circular will be dispatched to shareholders by December 5, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0694) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Co is a foreign-invested joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the aviation industry, focusing on managing and providing services at Beijing Capital Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 8,796,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.91B

