Beijing Capital Airport Secures New Aviation Security Agreement

The latest announcement is out from Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ).

Beijing Capital International Airport Co has entered into a new Aviation Security Services Framework Agreement with Aviation Security Company, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. This agreement, which involves continuing connected transactions due to the controlling shareholder relationship, requires compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, including independent shareholder approval and annual reviews.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0694) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Capital International Airport Co stock, see the HK:0694 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Co is a foreign-invested joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the aviation industry, focusing on providing airport services at Beijing Capital Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 8,796,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.91B

Find detailed analytics on 0694 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

