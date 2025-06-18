Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Annual Results and Dividend in Upcoming Board Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2563) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. has announced a virtual board meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for a final dividend payment and address other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns.

Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development and production of biopharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 345,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

