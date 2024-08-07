BeiGene Reports Mid-Year 2024 Financial Snapshot

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, has announced its unaudited financial results and business updates for the first half of 2024, following U.S. GAAP. The report, which includes key performance indicators and updates on their business activities, is a precursor to their detailed interim results expected by August 30, 2024. Investors are cautioned not to rely solely on these preliminary results and to anticipate further disclosures.

