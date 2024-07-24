BeiGene Ltd. to Announce Mid-Year Financials

BeiGene Ltd (HK:6160) has released an update.

BeiGene Ltd. has scheduled an audit committee meeting for August 7, 2024, to review and approve its financial results for the first half of the year, which will be announced by August 30, 2024. The results will comply with U.S. GAAP and SEC rules, and include a reconciliation to International Financial Reporting Standards as required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The company’s board, chaired by Mr. John V. Oyler, consists of a diverse group of directors with varied expertise.

