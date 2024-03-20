BeiGene Announces Executive Team Reshuffle and Director Pay Revision

BeiGene (BGNE) has issued an announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd. has announced a key corporate shuffle with Titus Ball taking over as the principal accounting officer from Julia Wang, who will continue as the Chief Financial Officer. Ball, with a diverse background in finance and accounting, including a role at KPMG and executive positions at Carlisle Companies Inc., steps into his new role without any disclosed conflicts of interest. In parallel, the company has revised its Independent Director Compensation Policy, increasing annual cash retainers for committee roles, effective April 2024, signaling a proactive adjustment in governance remuneration.

Find detailed analytics on BGNE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.