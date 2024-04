Bega Cheese Limited (AU:BGA) has released an update.

Bega Cheese Limited has reported a change in the holdings of Director George Harper Kilpatrick, who acquired 302 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, increasing his total shares to 31,084. The transaction, valued at $1,232.16, took place on April 4, 2024, and was announced previously on February 22, 2024.

