Bedford Metals Completes Private Placement and Uranium Project Acquisition

Academy Metals ( (TSE:BFM) ) has issued an update.

Bedford Metals Corp., a company involved in the mining industry, has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising over $1 million through the issuance of flow-through common shares. Additionally, Bedford has completed the acquisition of the Ubiquity Lake and Sheppard Lake Uranium Projects by issuing common shares to fulfill payment obligations, which strengthens its position in the uranium sector. The completion of these transactions is expected to enhance Bedford’s operational capabilities and market presence, although the shares issued are subject to resale restrictions until February 2026.

More about Academy Metals

Average Trading Volume: 65,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.86M

