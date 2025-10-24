Bedford Metals Completes Key Uranium Project Acquisitions and Closes Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Academy Metals ( (TSE:BFM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bedford Metals Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $1,000,000.50 through the issuance of 3,333,335 flow-through common shares. Additionally, the company has completed the acquisition of the Ubiquity Lake and Sheppard Lake Uranium Projects by issuing 3,050,000 common shares to satisfy payment obligations. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Bedford’s position in the uranium market, potentially impacting its operations and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Academy Metals

Bedford Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is engaged in acquiring and managing mineral properties, with a market focus on uranium resources.

Average Trading Volume: 65,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.86M

