Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Progress

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., headquartered in Murray, Utah, is a prominent ecommerce-focused retailer known for its diverse portfolio of retail brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and buybuy BABY, as well as its investments in blockchain technology assets like tZERO and GrainChain.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. showcased significant strides towards profitability. The company reported a narrowed net loss of $4.5 million, marking a 93% improvement from the previous year, alongside an 85% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss. The company also highlighted a 420 basis point increase in gross margin and a reduction in technology and general administrative expenses by $13 million.

Key financial metrics revealed a net revenue of $257 million, which, although a 17.4% decrease year-over-year, showed a smaller decline when excluding the impact of the company’s exit from Canada. The company’s liquidity remained robust, with over $200 million in cash and equivalents. Strategic investments included an additional $3 million in GrainChain and the acquisition of Kirkland’s intellectual property for $10 million.

Looking ahead, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. remains optimistic about its future, with expectations of positive revenue trends in 2026. The company aims to maintain margin consistency and achieve further operating expense efficiencies, positioning itself to meet its profitability goals as it continues to evolve into the ‘Everything Home’ company.

