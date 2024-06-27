Beazley PLC Continues Share Buyback Program

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC, a specialist insurance company, has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 207,608 of its own shares on June 27, 2024, at a volume weighted average price of 701.8692p per share. This move is part of an ongoing share repurchase programme, which has seen the company buy back over 20 million shares since its announcement on March 8, 2024. The repurchase was executed through Deutsche Numis and is in line with the authority granted by Beazley’s shareholders.

