Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 225,000 of its own shares on September 13, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were purchased at a volume weighted average price of 772.9088p, with the highest and lowest transaction prices per share being 774.50p and 771.00p, respectively. Since the start of the program on March 8, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 34,616,058 shares.

