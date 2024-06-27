Beazley PLC Advances Share Buyback Plan

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 207,608 of its own shares on June 27, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were acquired through Deutsche Numis at prices ranging from 697.50 to 706.00 pence per share, with a volume weighted average price of 701.8692 pence. Since the program’s announcement on March 8, 2024, Beazley has cumulatively repurchased over 20 million shares.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.