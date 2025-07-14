Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. Clarifies Positive Profit Alert for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has issued an announcement.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. has issued a clarification regarding its positive profit alert for the first half of 2025. The company expects to achieve a revenue of at least RMB1.45 billion, marking a growth of over 27% compared to the same period in 2024, and an adjusted net profit of no less than RMB175 million, reflecting a 33% increase. This announcement underscores the company’s strong financial performance and its positive trajectory in the market.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. operates in the medical and health industry, focusing on providing health and wellness services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

