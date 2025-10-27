Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. Announces Strategic Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has provided an announcement.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a voluntary repurchase of 40,000 shares on October 27, 2025, at an average price of HK$31.10 per share, totaling approximately HK$1,244,090. This move is part of a broader repurchase strategy that has seen 415,000 shares repurchased since October 15, 2025, for a total of HK$13,224,850. The board believes the current trading price undervalues the company’s intrinsic worth and business prospects, and this repurchase reflects confidence in the company’s long-term value, aiming to enhance market value and shareholder returns.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the medical and health industry, focusing on providing health and beauty services and products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 527,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.51B

