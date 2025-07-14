Beauty Farm Announces Strategic Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a share repurchase of 30,000 shares at an average price of HK$29.50 per share, totaling approximately HK$885,000. The board believes the repurchase reflects confidence in the company’s long-term value and aims to enhance shareholder returns and market value.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the health and wellness sector, primarily focusing on providing medical and health-related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,081,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.01B

