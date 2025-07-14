Beauty Farm Announces Strategic Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
- Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.
Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a share repurchase of 30,000 shares at an average price of HK$29.50 per share, totaling approximately HK$885,000. The board believes the repurchase reflects confidence in the company’s long-term value and aims to enhance shareholder returns and market value.
More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.
Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the health and wellness sector, primarily focusing on providing medical and health-related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Average Trading Volume: 1,081,465
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$7.01B
Learn more about 2373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.