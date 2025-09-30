Beauce Gold Fields Expands Exploration Potential with New Gold Discovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauce Gold Fields ( (TSE:BGF) ) has shared an announcement.

Beauce Gold Fields has discovered a gold-mineralized fault line in a step-out drill hole, prompting the re-examination of drill cores from previous programs. This discovery, associated with coarse pyrite in black shale, expands exploration potential beyond existing structures. The company plans to assay cores from 2025 and 2023, as well as re-examine 2021 holes, to identify new targets and enhance understanding of the gold-bearing system.

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The company aims to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, which was the site of Canada’s first gold rush.

