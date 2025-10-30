Beauce Gold Fields Closes $449,983 Private Placement for Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Beauce Gold Fields ( (TSE:BGF) ).

Beauce Gold Fields announced the closing of a non-brokered flow-through private placement, raising $449,983 through the issuance of 9,999,622 units. Each unit comprises one common share and one purchase warrant, with the proceeds intended for exploration of the company’s gold and phosphate properties. The placement is subject to regulatory approvals, and a finder’s fee will be paid to EMD Financial Inc. This financial move is expected to support Beauce Gold Fields’ ongoing exploration activities, potentially enhancing its position in the gold mining industry.

More about Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a company focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. Its primary objective is to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, which was the site of Canada’s first gold rush. Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling antiform systems believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 182,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.48M

