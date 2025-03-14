Bear Creek Mining Files Technical Report for Mercedes Mine

Bear Creek Mining ( (TSE:BCM) ) has shared an update.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Mercedes gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico. The report, prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd., supports the updated mineral resource and reserve estimates announced earlier in January 2025. This filing is a significant step for Bear Creek as it reinforces the company’s resource estimates, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing assurance to stakeholders about the mine’s viability.

More about Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is a mining company that operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on the extraction and production of gold and silver. The company is known for its operations in Sonora, Mexico, particularly the Mercedes gold and silver mine.

YTD Price Performance: -42.96%

Average Trading Volume: 158,181

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.13M

