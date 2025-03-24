Beamtree Secures Strategic Contracts for Autonomous Coding Technology

Beamtree Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMT) ) just unveiled an update.

Beamtree Holdings Limited has announced strategic contract wins for its autonomous coding technology with Barwon Health in Australia, Milton Keynes University NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, and a leading health sciences medical center in Canada. These contracts, while not financially material, signify a strategic milestone for Beamtree, showcasing the demand for its AI technology in key markets and marking the conversion of its sales pipeline as outlined in their first-half reporting.

Beamtree Holdings Limited is a leading provider of AI decision support and data insights solutions, supporting healthcare providers globally. The company focuses on creating a better future for health by transforming data into actionable insights through automation. Beamtree’s solutions span diagnostic technology, clinical decision support, coding assistance and data quality, and analytics and knowledge networks, aiming to improve patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

