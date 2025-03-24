Beamtree Secures Strategic Contracts for Autonomous Coding

Beamtree Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beamtree Holdings Limited has secured three new contracts in Australia, the UK, and Canada for its autonomous coding product, valued at approximately $0.6 million annually. These contracts highlight the demand for Beamtree’s AI technology in key markets and mark a strategic achievement that supports the company’s growth and innovation in healthcare data solutions.

Beamtree Holdings Limited is a leading provider of AI decision support and data insights solutions for the healthcare sector. The company focuses on creating a better future for health by turning data into actionable insights through automation. Their offerings include diagnostic technology, clinical decision support, coding assistance, and analytics and knowledge networks, aimed at improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

