Beamtree Holdings Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Beamtree Holdings Ltd ( (AU:BMT) ).

Beamtree Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Sydney. The company has provided details on how shareholders can participate, either in person or virtually, and emphasized the importance of voting on resolutions. This announcement underscores Beamtree’s commitment to engaging with its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its operations.

Beamtree Holdings Limited is a leading provider of AI decision support and data insights solutions, primarily serving the healthcare sector globally. The company focuses on improving patient outcomes through automation and smart tools, offering products across diagnostic technology, clinical decision support, coding assistance, and analytics and knowledge networks.

