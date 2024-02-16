Beacon Roofing Supply Simplifies Corporate Structure

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) has released an update.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has taken a significant step by filing a Certificate of Elimination, effectively removing the provisions related to its Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Stock from its Certificate of Incorporation. This move comes after the company had no outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock since July 31, 2023, marking a strategic change in its corporate structure.

