Beacon Minerals Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

The latest update is out from Beacon Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCN) ).

Beacon Minerals Limited has issued 31,250 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of listed options at an exercise price of $0.030 per share. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating a transparent and compliant operational approach.

More about Beacon Minerals Limited

Beacon Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 35.00%

Average Trading Volume: 3,621,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$114.1M

See more insights into BCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue