Beacon Minerals Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

The latest update is out from Beacon Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCN) ).
Beacon Minerals Limited has issued 31,250 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of listed options at an exercise price of $0.030 per share. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating a transparent and compliant operational approach.
More about Beacon Minerals Limited
Beacon Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.
YTD Price Performance: 35.00%
Average Trading Volume: 3,621,463
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$114.1M
See more insights into BCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.