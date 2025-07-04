Beach Energy Director Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beach Energy ( (AU:BPT) ) just unveiled an update.

Beach Energy Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Brett Woods, who converted 15,285 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares. This conversion reflects the exercise of the first tranche of deferred FY24 STI performance rights, marking a significant update in the director’s securities holdings, which may influence the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

More about Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. It is involved in the development and supply of energy resources, catering to market demands within the industry.

