Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1450) ) has issued an announcement.

Be Friends Holding Limited reported a significant increase in its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the first quarter of 2025, surpassing RMB3.20 billion, which marks a growth of over 31.6% compared to the same period in 2024. This announcement, based on preliminary unaudited data, highlights the company’s strong performance and potential positive impact on its market positioning, although stakeholders are advised to interpret the data cautiously.

More about Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd

Be Friends Holding Limited is a leading all-media service provider in China, offering comprehensive video application services. These include live-streaming, video content production, product sales, and system maintenance for new media platforms, industrial customers, and broadcasters.

YTD Price Performance: -18.52%

Average Trading Volume: 1,254,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.22B

See more insights into 1450 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue