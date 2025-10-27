BD’s New Vascular Access Study: What Investors Need to Know

Becton, Dickinson and Co ((BDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled ‘BD Prevue(TM) II Peripheral Vascular Access System With Cue(TM) Needle Tracking Technology Clinical Study’ is being conducted by Becton, Dickinson and Co. The primary goal is to collect safety and performance data on the BD Prevue II system, which will support regional registrations and identify any unforeseen risks. This study is significant as it aims to enhance the safety and efficacy of peripheral vascular access procedures.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the BD Prevue(TM) II, a device used for ultrasound-guided peripheral intravenous catheter placement. Its purpose is to improve the accuracy and safety of catheter placements through advanced needle tracking technology.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, as it aims to observe the outcomes of using the BD Prevue II system in real-world settings.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 7, 2024, and the latest update was submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could positively influence Becton, Dickinson and Co’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness of their new technology, potentially leading to increased adoption and sales. This development may also impact competitor strategies in the medical device industry, as companies strive to innovate in vascular access technologies.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

