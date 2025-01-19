BCI Minerals Appoints New Company Secretary

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BCI Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BCI) ) has shared an announcement.

BCI Minerals Ltd has appointed Robert Mancini as the new Company Secretary, effective January 20, 2025. Mancini, with over 20 years of experience in legal, governance, and commercial roles across the resources and oil and gas sectors, replaces Stephanie Majteles, who has resigned after seven years of service. Mancini’s extensive background, including pivotal roles in major acquisitions such as the OZ Minerals by BHP, positions him to enhance BCI’s corporate governance and strategic initiatives.

More about BCI Minerals Ltd

BCI Minerals Ltd operates within the resources, construction, and oil and gas industries, focusing on large-scale mergers and acquisitions, and significant infrastructure projects in Australia and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 14.67%

Average Trading Volume: 10,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $500.2M

