BCI Minerals Advances Mardie Project with Key Milestones Achieved

BCI Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BCI) ) has provided an update.

BCI Minerals Ltd reported significant progress in its Mardie Salt Operation and Potash Project during the September 2025 quarter. The company achieved 93% inundation of pond surfaces and advanced construction to 74% completion. Key developments included the completion of salt crystallisers and substantial progress on the marine package for Cape Preston West Port. BCI also implemented a digital twin model for improved production decision-making and drew additional funds from its syndicated debt facility to support ongoing operations. These advancements are expected to enhance BCI’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BCI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about BCI Minerals Ltd

BCI Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development of salt and potash projects. The company’s primary project is the Mardie Salt Operation and Potash Project, which involves the construction and operation of facilities for salt and potash production.

Average Trading Volume: 969,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.13B



