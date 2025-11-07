BCE Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Bce Inc ( (BCE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bce Inc presented to its investors.

BCE Inc., a leading Canadian communications company, operates in the telecommunications and digital media sectors, providing advanced fiber and wireless networks, enterprise services, and digital media solutions. In its third quarter of 2025, BCE Inc. reported a 1.3% increase in consolidated revenue, resulting in a 1.5% rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company achieved net earnings of $4,555 million, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss, with net earnings per share reaching $4.84. Free cash flow saw a substantial increase of 20.6% to $1,003 million, driven by higher cash flows from operating activities and reduced capital expenditures. BCE’s acquisition of Ziply Fiber contributed positively to its U.S. segment, adding $160 million in operating revenue and $71 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company also reported growth in its wireless and internet segments, with a notable increase in Crave subscriptions. Looking ahead, BCE remains committed to its strategic priorities, focusing on sustainable growth through fiber, wireless, AI-powered enterprise solutions, and digital media, while navigating competitive pressures and regulatory challenges.

