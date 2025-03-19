BC Bud Co. Transitions to Investment Issuer with CSE Approval

BC Bud Corporation ( (TSE:BCBC) ) has issued an update.

BC Bud Corporation has received shareholder and conditional Canadian Securities Exchange approval to transition from a cannabis issuer to an investment issuer, marking a significant strategic shift. This change, along with a rebranding to Digital Commodities Capital Corp. and a new ticker symbol ‘RIPP’, reflects the company’s refreshed focus on long-term growth and value creation, with implications for its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

The BC Bud Co. is a company created by industry professionals focused on enhancing the user experience. Initially a cannabis issuer, the company is transitioning to an investment issuer, indicating a strategic shift in its market focus.

YTD Price Performance: -55.56%

Average Trading Volume: 617,457

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.3M

