Baytex Energy Secures $575M in Private Notes

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) has released an update.

Baytex Energy Corp. has successfully completed a private placement offering, securing US$575 million through the sale of senior unsecured notes with a 7.375% interest rate, maturing in 2032. The proceeds are earmarked for redeeming existing notes due in 2027, reducing debt on credit facilities, and covering general corporate needs. This strategic move underscores Baytex’s financial management and commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

