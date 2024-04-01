Baytex Energy Completes Major Debt Placement

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) has released an update.

Baytex Energy Corp. has successfully closed a US$575 million private placement of senior notes due in 2032, with an interest rate of 7.375%. The energy company plans to allocate the proceeds to redeem existing high-interest notes due in 2027, reduce credit facility debts, and support general corporate activities. This strategic financial move aims to streamline Baytex’s debt profile and strengthen its financial position.

