Bayhorse Silver Launches Multi-Phase Drill Program

Bayhorse Silver (TSE:BHS) has released an update.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. has initiated the first phase of an underground drill program at its Bayhorse Silver Mine, aimed at verifying high-grade silver mineralization and exploring a newly identified low resistivity zone that suggests potential for significant discoveries. A surface drill program is also awaiting permits to investigate the possibility of a copper porphyry on the Idaho property, indicating a strategic expansion of Bayhorse’s exploration activities.

