BayFirst Financial Corp: Operations Update and Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial Corp (BAFN) has shared an announcement.

The Company has announced that it will be utilizing its Conference Call & Webcast Presentation materials in a second-quarter conference call to discuss its operations and performance. These materials, which can also be found on the company’s website, may be shared with stakeholders including investors and employees. Additionally, the Company continues its practice of rewarding shareholders by declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, a tradition it has maintained since 2016, with the next dividend payment scheduled for mid-September 2024.

See more insights into BAFN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.